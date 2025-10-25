WBRZ heads 2 Your Town in St. Francisville as community prepares for annual Witches Ride

ST. FRANCISVILLE — WBRZ has gone 2 Your Town in St. Francisville!

Ahead of the annual Witches Ride that benefits The Purple House Foundation on Thursday, WBRZ's 2 Your Town team spent the week celebrating and reflecting on everything that makes St. Francisville so special.

WBRZ spent the day talking to community activists, public officials, local artists and more in the St. Francisville community.

Mayor Andrew D’Aquilla kicked off the morning with a chat about the town:

James Dart, a board member of the Friends of Oakley, spoke about the John J. Audubon Historic Site's significance:

Organizers of the annual Witches Run in St. Francisville spoke about the event's importance:

Local artists Luke Williamson and Raylnn Thomas discuss St. Francisville's art scene:

Organizers of the Yellow Leaf Arts Festival spoke about their music and art preparations for Saturday and Sunday's event in downtown St. Francisville:

Members of St. Francisville Beautiful are working to assist the town's seasonal landscape projects:

Kalyn Anderson, the daughter of the namesake of Calvin's Market in Baton Rouge, runs her own market in St. Francisville — Basel's Market:

You know J.P. was going to end up joining the Old Man Jam Band in St. Francisville: