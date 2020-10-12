WBR work release inmate accused of crime while in custody

BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Department of Corrections inmate, accused of committing an armed robbery and carjacking.

Emanuel Jones was a work release inmate housed at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.



The incident happened in November, according to the arrest warrant. Jones was serving time for felon in possession of a firearm when the crime was allegedly committed at a Baton Rouge hotel off South Acadian Thruway. The warrant states Jones robbed the victim and forced him into the trunk of his own car. It wasn't until the car crashed that the victim was able to get away.

"Well, I hope someone will be fired if an inmate left our facility without us knowing about it," West Baton Rouge Colonel Richie Johnson said.

However Johnson said their paperwork indicates Jones was accounted for during head counts the night of the incident.

Tonight an investigation is underway in two parishes. Baton Rouge Police said it stands behind the warrant that was drawn up.

"Every two hours a head count is physically done, not a paper count," Johnson said. "You have humans involved and can have human error, you're supposed to go an physically touch each inmate."

Sources said an informant came forward stating at least three inmates may have escaped. Jones was picked out of a photo line up by the victim.



In an unrelated incident, a work release inmate escaped a few days after the incident in question. He was captured near Shreveport and will be returned shortly.

We've learned the Baton Rouge Police could execute their arrest warrant on Jones next week.

