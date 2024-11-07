Waterways in Livingston Parish closed to recreational traffic due to incoming weather system

BATON ROUGE - Several waterways are closed in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes due to high winds and the incoming weather system, Rafael.

The Office of the Livingston Parish President said the Amite River, from the weir south to Lake Maurepas, including tributaries of the river, and the Tickfaw River are closed to all recreational traffic.

The closure takes effect at noon Tuesday and will continue until further notice.

Officials said the closure is due to rising water levels and ongoing high winds caused by the incoming weather system in the Gulf of Mexico.