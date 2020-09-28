Water pours into rooms, hallways after bizarre system failure aboard cruise ship

87°
NEW ORLEANS – The Carnival Dream, which operates cruises from New Orleans, experienced an issue with the fire suppression system that caused water to pour out of ceilings and walls.

The water eruption started late Thursday. Fifty staterooms flooded, according to the cruise line.

The ship was five days into a week-long cruise through Western Caribbean.

“...We heard the violins and the silverware all came crashing down,” a woman on the cruise posted with dramatic video and pictures of the incident. The message is an echo of an eerie scene from the Titanic.

“What in the world....say a prayer for is all,” the woman posted on Facebook, frustrated about the situation.

The Carnival Dream is not in danger.

Crew members are working to clean up the damage, Carnival told Fox News.

“Our onboard teams began cleanup immediately related to this clean water from a fire suppression system,” Carnival said. “We appreciate our guests’ understanding and sincerely apologize for this disruption. We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work.”

Guests involved would be refunded for the cruise and given a 50 percent-off voucher for a future cruise. The company also offered to fly passengers home if they chose to disembark early Fox reported.

Much of the damage was repaired or dried by Friday afternoon.

