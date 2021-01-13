40°
WATCH: Puppy can't stay awake during vet visit
A YouTube user posted a video of his puppy's first visit to the vet's office.
The adorable video captures the dog, Nacho, struggling to stay awake during his check-up.
Check out the footage to see the cuteness.
