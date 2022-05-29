76°
WATCH: Behind the scenes as krewe flocks the lakes

BATON ROUGE - It is a sign that Baton Rouge carnival season is here.

The Krewe of Spanish Town flamingos flocked to the university lakes Monday morning.

Within hours, kayakers made every effort to pluck a bird or two from the water. They are usually transplanted to the front of their family home.

A couple of swimmers could be seen getting their flamingos from the water later on in the morning. 

Every year, the Krewe of Spanish Town secretly stocks the lakes, marking the beginning of the Spanish Town Mardi Gras season. 

The Krewe of Spanish Town ball is Saturday. The parade is February 25th.

