WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup against Arkansas Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University football is entering its second game under interim head coach Fred McNair, this weekend hoping to win a road matchup against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

McNair, who lost his first game against Florida A&M after taking over from Terrence Graves after he was ousted, spoke to the media Tuesday about how the Jaguars are shaping up for their Saturday game against the Lions.

The Jags are going into this weekend's game with a 1-7 record.

Watch McNair's news conference here: