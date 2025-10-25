Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach

BATON ROUGE - Fred McNair's debut as the Southern Interim Head Coach had some promise, but ultimately, Florida A&M's offense was too much for the Jaguars.

Southern held a 28-22 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Rattlers scored three straight touchdowns and eventually won 43-35.

The Jaguar defense just couldn't get a stop when needed, and allowed over 500 yards of total offense.

Ashton Strother got the start at quarterback for Southern and had three second-half rushing touchdowns in the Jaguars' best offensive performance of the season.

Florida A&M got on the board first with a field goal, but Southern answered with two straight touchdown drives on their first two possessions of the game to take a 14-3 lead. Running back Trey Holly scored both Jaguar first-half touchdowns.

The Rattlers, though, scored 16 unanswered points to take a 19-14 lead into the halftime break.

Southern falls to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in SWAC play this season.