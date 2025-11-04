Volunteers work together to clean up soon-to-be Mid City Civic Theater

BATON ROUGE — A group of volunteers took time out of their Saturday to help get the Mid City Civic Theater ready to open.

Located on Florida Boulevard, the building used to be home to Theatre Baton Rouge before closing in March.

"We'll have productions," volunteer Caty LeJeune said. "We're going to open up to other theatre groups, performing arts groups to come in for rentals. We're really excited to get our education program to launch, classes, camps for young performers, training in acting, production, film, just a little bit of everything."

The theater's first productions are scheduled for the summer of 2026.