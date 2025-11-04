67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Volunteers work together to clean up soon-to-be Mid City Civic Theater

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — A group of volunteers took time out of their Saturday to help get the Mid City Civic Theater ready to open.

Located on Florida Boulevard, the building used to be home to Theatre Baton Rouge before closing in March.

"We'll have productions," volunteer Caty LeJeune said. "We're going to open up to other theatre groups, performing arts groups to come in for rentals. We're really excited to get our education program to launch, classes, camps for young performers, training in acting, production, film, just a little bit of everything."

The theater's first productions are scheduled for the summer of 2026.

News
Volunteers work together to clean up soon-to-be...
Volunteers work together to clean up soon-to-be Mid City Civic Theater
BATON ROUGE — A group of volunteers took time out of their Saturday to help get the Mid City Civic... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, November 01 2025 Nov 1, 2025 Saturday, November 01, 2025 10:11:00 PM CDT November 01, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days