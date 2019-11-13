Veteran's Day Programs

This Veteran’s Day, men and women who've served in the armed forces will be honored for their work on behalf of the country.

Businesses throughout south Louisiana plan to show their appreciation to veterans and those on active duty with offers of free meals and more.

Some of the participating businesses are:

-Twin Peaks

Veterans are welcomed to order certain items for free. These include: chicken tenders, the Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich, and the Cheeseburger and Wedge Salad.

-AMC Theatres

Those who've served in the armed forces can present a valid military I.D. and get one free large popcorn between Friday, Nov. 8 and Monday, Nov. 11.



-Texas Roadhouse

On November 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will offer one free meal to all Veterans and active members of the armed services. They can choose a meal from the following menu: a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Lunch will be provided once proof of service (military or VA card, or discharge papers) is presented.



-McDonald’s

On Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. certain McDonald’s in the Greater Baton Rouge Area will serve veteran and active duty/military reserve force members a free Sausage Biscuit Extra Value Meal (including hash browns and coffee). The free breakfast is offered to dine-in customers only and cannot be served via McDonald’s drive-thru.

Veteran's Day parades are also scheduled to take place in Port Allen on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1:30-4:30 at the West Baton Rouge Museum and in Baton Rouge on Monday, Nov. 11 from 12 noon to 1 p.m. at Louisiana's Old State Capital.