61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Veteran robbed at convenience store fights back, customers help

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man accused of robbing a veteran at a convenience store last month. 

WBRZ previously reported on the April 29 robbery, which happened while the victim was at a business on Airline Highway. There, a man snatched hundreds of dollars out of the elderly veteran's hands after he cashed a $700 money order.

The cashier and two other customers in the store grabbed the thief, later identified as Jevaughn Davis, before he could flee. Davis gave up some of the money, but still escaped with about $400.

Jevaughn Davis

Authorities say Davis is also connected to multiple vehicle burglaries reported in February.

Davis was arrested Monday night and charged with simple robbery and three counts of simple burglary of a vehicle.

News
Man seen robbing veteran at convenience store...
Man seen robbing veteran at convenience store arrested after WBRZ report
BATON ROUGE - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a man accused of robbing a veteran at... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, May 07 2019 May 7, 2019 Tuesday, May 07, 2019 8:09:00 AM CDT May 07, 2019
Veteran robbed at convenience store fights back,...
Veteran robbed at convenience store fights back, customers help
BATON ROUGE – The owner of a convenience store on Airline Highway is trying to catch a thief. Mid-day Monday,... More >>
4 years ago Tuesday, April 30 2019 Apr 30, 2019 Tuesday, April 30, 2019 9:29:00 PM CDT April 30, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days