Two vehicles damaged in North 47th Street fire
BATON ROUGE - Two vehicles were damaged in a fire in front of a home on North 47th Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and how much damage was done.
Officials said no injuries were reported.
