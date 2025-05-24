69°
Two vehicles damaged in North 47th Street fire

BATON ROUGE - Two vehicles were damaged in a fire in front of a home on North 47th Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and how much damage was done.

Officials said no injuries were reported. 

