Two vehicles damaged in North 47th Street fire

Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

BATON ROUGE - Two vehicles were damaged in a fire in front of a home on North 47th Street in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire and how much damage was done.

Officials said no injuries were reported. 

