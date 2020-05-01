53°
Two treated for gunshot wounds after flagging ambulance on Florida Blvd
BATON ROUGE – Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night.
Sources tell WBRZ that an ambulance, stopped at a red light at the intersection of Florida Blvd and Sherwood Forest, was flagged down by people in the car beside them. Two people inside the car had been shot.
Baton Rouge Police say the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was possibly drug related.
