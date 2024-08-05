Two men arrested after beating death of roommate at Hooper Road trailer park

BATON ROUGE - Two men were arrested after allegedly beating their roommate to death at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park on Hooper Road Friday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies found William Aguilero, 40, dead inside a trailer. EBRSO said during the investigation, his roomate, Hugo Molina-Campos, 26, admitted to beating Aguilero with a baseball bat after getting into an argument.

According to arrest documents, deputies observed "a significant amount blood" in front of a trailer lot as well as blood leading to Molina-Campos' trailer, where they found him covered in blood.

Also according to the affidavit, witness stated that he noticed two Hispanic males cleaning blood off a patio of a neighboring trailer and discarding the blood with buckets of water. He also noted blood on Molina-Campos' shirt, socks and face, and when he asked Molina-Campos if everything was okay, Molina-Campos said "Someone was hurt, but it was okay."

Deputies found the victim's belongings such as his shoes, mouth retainer, cell phone, wallet and blood splatter in the roadway of the trailer park alongside the aforementioned blood and cleaning buckets on the patio. Additionally, a pair of bloody pants and a baseball bat were found on the back patio of one of the trailer lots.

Deputies said the other roommate, Douglas Fuentez, 18, admitted to helping Campos clean up after the crime.

Fuentez was booked for obstruction of justice and Campos for second degree murder and obstruction of justice.