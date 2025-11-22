73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in Washington Parish

Related Story

FRANKLINTON — Two men from Hammond have been indicted on murder charges after a fatal overdose in Washington Parish, deputies said.

William Payne, 41, and Tanner Beyl, 26, were both indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder on Tuesday. 

Deputies said they responded to a fentanyl overdose call on June 20. 

After an investigation into the death, deputies arrested Payne on Sept. 11 and Beyl on Sept. 24. Payne was released on a $150,000 bond on Sept. 18, while Beyl remains behind bars with a $750,000 bond. 

News
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges...
Two Hammond men indicted on murder charges after fatal fentanyl overdose in Washington Parish
FRANKLINTON — Two men from Hammond have been indicted on murder charges after a fatal overdose in Washington Parish, deputies... More >>
2 days ago Wednesday, November 19 2025 Nov 19, 2025 Wednesday, November 19, 2025 8:44:04 AM CST November 19, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days