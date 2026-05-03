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Two Baton Rouge stores sell winning Powerball tickets worth millions in April 29 drawing
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BATON ROUGE — Two Circle Ks in Baton Rouge sold winning Powerball tickets in the April 29 drawing, the company said.
One location on O'Neal Lane sold a $2 million ticket, while another on Jones Creek Road sold a $1 million winning ticket, giving the city two of the 11 millionaires created in a single drawing statewide.
The winning numbers for the April 29 drawing were 03-19-35-51-67 and the red Powerball number was 15.
Six $1 million match-5 tickets and five $2 million match-5 plus Power Play tickets were sold across Louisiana, combining for $16 million in total winnings statewide.
The $143.4 million jackpot was claimed by tickets in Indiana and Kansas.
The Louisiana Lottery says all players should sign the back of their tickets right after purchasing to protect their claim. Winning tickets for draw-style games must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.
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