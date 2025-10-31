Tulane's Jon Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green Wave for vacant LSU job

NEW ORLEANS — Despite his name appearing on several lists as a potential successor to Brian Kelly after he was fired by LSU, Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall told New Orleans media outlets that his focus is entirely on the Green Wave beating the University of Texas at San Antonio this week.

"I got a job to do — it’s to coach the Tulane football team," Sumrall told reporters who asked about rumors of him leaving for LSU.

Sumrall added that his full attention is on his players and their performance, WWL reports.

“The coaching carousel, to me, is not even a thought, because we’re in the midseason phase,” he said. “UTSA has my 100% focus. Our team playing the best it can has my 100% focus.”

Sumrall feels that Tulane has not played the best it can, saying that he fears becoming complacent with the Green Waves more than speculation he will leave for the Tigers.

"We haven’t played our best yet. I’m a little bit urgent and nauseous and fear complacency because we haven’t played very good yet," Sumrall said.

Tulane plays UTSA on the road Thursday night.