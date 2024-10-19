Tuesday morning video forecast

Clouds are moving in and a few showers will be possible later today.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Clouds will be moving in throughout the morning. Between the clouds, temperatures will be in the mid-70s. A few isolated showers will be around this afternoon. It will not be a washout but grab your umbrella for Valentine’s dinner just in case. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at noon today for winds sustained up to 25mph and gusting up to 40mph. Pair that with some higher humidity and today is looking like a bad hair day. The Wind Advisory will expire at 6 p.m. tonight. Temperatures will be warm this evening, in the mid-60s.

Up Next: The gloomy skies with spotty showers will continue into Wednesday too with temperatures in the 70s. Wednesday showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon. It will not be a total washout, but clouds will be around all day. Then, a cold front will come through on Thursday and spark up the rest of the moisture. Storms on Thursday may have some lightning and thunder. There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms on Thursday. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds and we can’t rule out a spin up tornado. Storms will clear by Thursday night, and we are looking dry for the weekend. Rainfall totals for the week are expected to be about 1 inch across all of south Louisiana. There may be isolated higher amounts, but overall rainfall is expected to be manageable.

Into the weekend temperatures will fall into the 30s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be sunny and highs will be in the mid-50s. Saturday morning will start out in the mid-30s and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks mostly sunny too with temperatures warmer, in the mid-60s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

