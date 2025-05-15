Tuesday evening video forecast

The Baton Rouge Area is heading into a classic early summer pattern: warm, mostly dry, and increasingly humid. Keep the sunscreen and water bottle handy—it’s going to feel like summer has arrived.

-Wednesday: plenty of sun, breezy and warm

-Thursday & Friday: breezy, more clouds and more humidity

-Weekend & Beyond: warm and humid, little if any rain

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight, temperatures will stay mild, only dipping to around 70°F. The morning could start off with a brief spell of low clouds, but skies should clear quickly as the day progresses. Wednesday afternoon will feature more sunshine, but it will also turn breezy as the last remnants of the departing storm system stir up some wind. Highs will climb to about 88°F, with a few inland spots possibly touching 90°F.

Up Next: Thursday and Friday will continue the warming trend with highs reaching into the low 90s. These days will be breezy again but mainly dry with just some passing clouds. Morning lows will stay in the low to mid-70s, signaling that summer-like humidity is creeping in.

As we move into the weekend, an upper-level ridge over the Gulf will take control of our weather pattern, meaning warm and sinking air will cause hot and rain-free conditions. Highs will keep to the low 90s Saturday through Monday. Nights will offer little relief from the heat, with lows remaining in the mid-70s.

While we don’t expect heat advisory conditions (108°F or higher), “feels like” temperatures could still touch 100°F during peak afternoon hours. This will be our first long stretch of summer-style weather, so it’s important to take the usual precautions—stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day, and check on vulnerable individuals.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, and Donaldsonville, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City, and the Tangipahoa River at Robert. For the latest levels and forecasts, CLICK HERE.

– Josh

