Train hits 18-wheeler in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT - Officials say a train collided with a tractor-trailer in northwest Louisiana.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded Tuesday to an accident involving a KCS train that hit the 18-wheeler near the town of Vivian.
No one was injured in the crash that the sheriff's office said occurred when the driver of the vehicle was struck at the rear of the trailer while crossing the railroad tracks.
The truck was hauling sand, and the sheriff's office says the train cars were empty. The crash didn't disrupt traffic because it was a private railroad crossing. The sheriff's office says no tickets were issued.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office shared the video to their Facebook page.
