Traffic and politics

BATON ROUGE - Congressman Garret Graves argued there needs to be more solid communication among traffic engineers and state lawmakers about planning construction projects in I-10 through Baton Rouge.

Graves, the newly-elected member of the U.S. House of Representatives, appeared on WBRZ's morning news program, 2une-In, Monday to discuss possible projects on the interstate. Graves, of Baton Rouge, said he hopes to develop a project timetable based on key traffic areas.

"We really need to let the metrics drive the process and get the politics out," Graves said. "That's how we got here," insinuating interstate troubles that plague the morning and afternoon drives daily.

"Instead of allowing politics to decide which projects move forward, where money goes; letting the time saved in traffic, per dollar invested... be a major metric criteria that we use," he said.

"It's quite obvious [traffic] is a problem and I just cant believe it hasn't been resolved," driver Linton Naquin told WBRZ traffic reporter Ashley Fruge.

DOTD responded to Graves that it has a system in place and highlighted ongoing discussions about widening I-10 from La. 415 to the 10/12 Split as proof. The project is in the environmental assessment phase, the initial step to getting any construction project off the ground.

