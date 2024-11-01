71°
TPSO: Kentwood man arrested for rape Thursday
KENTWOOD - A Kentwood man was arrested for rape Thursday, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
TPSO said they were tipped off by the Department of Child and Family Services about a possible sexual assault of a juvenile. Detectives learned Marcus Elzie, 34, had taken the victim to an abandoned location in Kentwood and committed the crime.
Elzie was booked Tuesday on one count of second degree rape.
Image credit to TPSO.
