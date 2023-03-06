Latest Weather Blog
Thursday morning video forecast
Clear skies will stick around through the work week, and rain is back for the weekend.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: Skies will be clear today! Temperatures will warm well into the 60s this afternoon with highs near 65°. Tonight, temperatures will stay out of the 30s, but it will still be cold, in the low 40s.
Up Next: Friday will be a near perfect repeat of Thursday with temperatures just a touch warmer. Afternoon highs will be near 70°. Saturday will start out cloudy with temperatures near 50° and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s before the next front reaches south Louisiana. Saturday will not be a wash out and showers are expected to be mainly light. A few heavy downpours are possible, but overall, rainfall totals will be less than 0.5 inches. Dry skies will be back on Sunday with cooler temperatures. Sunday morning will start with temperatures in the mid-30s and Sunday afternoon, temperatures will struggle to reach the 50s. Cooler temperatures will stick around for the first half of next week before they rebound again. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Reminder: Weekend weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
