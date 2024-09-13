Thursday Morning Forecast

Latest Weather Blog
After a good amount of rain yesterday, some spots could pick up a few more inches. Poor drainage flood is a possibility this afternoon.
Today & Tonight: Several showers still lingering this morning after yesterday’s rain. Mostly light isolated showers, but by the afternoon showers will become stronger and more widespread. Not everyone will see rain, but if you do, you will be feeling a whole lot cooler than those that stay completely dry. Daytime highs will top out in the low-to-mid 90s across the area. There is plenty of humidity, so your heat index values will have the chance to climb 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures.
Up Next: Southerly winds will lock in our forecast day after day. Friday will start with temperatures in the mid-70s and cloudy skies. By the afternoons, clouds will be around the area and sneaky showers will begin to develop. Daytime highs for parts of the area will hit the mid-90s, but those that see showers early will stay a bit cooler. The pattern continues into the weekend. Partly sunny skies and spotty showers every afternoon. Not everyone will see showers, but if you do then you will get a nice cool down. Daytime highs will top out in the low-90s, but feels like temperatures will still manage to reach triple-digit heat. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
