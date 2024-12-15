Thursday Midday Video Forecast

Much cooler with overcast skies today. By early Friday morning, numerous showers and storms can be expected around southern Louisiana. The weekend continues to trend drier and warmer!

Today & Tonight: Leap day starts off about 20° cooler than 24 hours ago. Low to mid 50's around the state with low dewpoints this morning has made for a chilly, yet comfortable feel. We keep a breeze out of the NE between 7-17mph today as temperatures climb into the lower 60's this afternoon. Expect overcast skies all day with rain chances increasing this evening and into the overnight.

After midnight we will see coverage of showers and storms increase from the southwest and by the Friday morning commute, storms around the Capital Area could result in slick roadways. Watch 2une In tomorrow morning for a check of the radar or stay ahead of the rain by downloading the free Storm Station weather app HERE. Temperatures early Friday will be cool, in the low 50's.

Up Next: The bulk of the rain will occur Friday morning with a few lingering storms possible into the afternoon hours. By Friday evening, rain coverage will have decreased significantly and there's a chance we will see clearing in the skies. On Saturday, we welcome back a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures returning to above average, near 78° in the Capital Area. Sunday will see more clouds but also warmer air with afternoon highs recorded in the low 80's. Both days, while staying mainly dry, can't rule out a quick, light rain shower.

The first full week of March brings more opportunities for rain around the state. Another cold front brings our next storm system to the area. Timing of the system remains uncertain. Models have most areas staying dry for the Monday morning commute with rain and storm chances increasing throughout the day and especially overnight into Tuesday. An anticipated 1-3in of rainfall is expected with locally higher amounts possible over the next several days. The severe weather threat with the upcoming storm systems remains low. Make sure to check in with the Storm Station over the weekend for the latest.

- Emma Kate Cowan

