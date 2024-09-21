Thursday evening tropical update

Very hot temperatures will persist into the weekend as summer ends and fall begins. With humidity, feels-like temperatures will be over 100 degrees. Keep heat safety in mind if you are heading into Tiger Stadium.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will thin out overnight. If fog can develop, it would most likely be near the coast or other bodies of water. Expect a muggy feel, especially along and south of I-12, with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The final week of astronomical summer will conclude feeling every bit like summer. Beneath a mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will soar into the mid 90s with humidity driving the feels-like temperature into the low 100s.

Up Next: Through the weekend, skies will be mainly clear and temperatures will stay hot with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. According to the LSU Kickoff Weather Index, a feels-like temperature near 100 degrees at game time will make this one of the top three hottest on record in Tiger Stadium. The last game this hot, and likely the hottest on record, came against Tennessee in 2005 as the teams kicked off to a heat index of 103 degrees. Into next week, there are a number of factors that will play into the forecast including a weak front approaching from the northwest and the possibility of a tropical system in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Any added impacts such as rain or a cold front passage will likely not be in play until Wednesday or Thursday.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure could form by early next week over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. Thereafter, gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves slowly to the north or northwest over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and into the southern Gulf of Mexico through the middle part of next week.

An area of showers and thunderstorms located over the central subtropical Atlantic is associated with the remnants of Gordon. Some development of this system is possible while it moves northward or north-northeastward over the next few days.

An area of low pressure located about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive, but some development of this system is possible while it meanders over the open waters of the central or western Subtropical Atlantic though early next week.

