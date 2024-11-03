73°
This weekend, Roman Catholics across capital region celebrate All Saints Day, All Souls Day

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, Roman Catholics are celebrating All Saints Day and All Souls Day on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Pope Boniface IV established the day of celebration of All Saints Day in the seventh century, and in the eighth century, Pope Gregory III directed that it be celebrated on Nov. 1.

Several masses were scheduled throughout the day, including two at historic St. Agnes Church on the edge of Beauregard Town.

The Blessing of the Graves Ceremony scheduled at the St. Joseph Cemetery near downtown was canceled because of the threat of rain.

All Saints Day celebrates those who have already achieved heaven, whether or not they have a separate day set aside to honor them.

Saturday is All Souls Day - a day Catholics set aside to pray for the faithful departed who are not yet saints.

Friday, November 01 2024

