This week in history: The flood of 1977

BATON ROUGE - This week in WBRZ's history, coverage continued of the 1977 flood that swept through the city.
The 1977 flood is the third-worst flood event on record as of May 2025. At the time, it was one of the worst floods on record and many compared it to a similar flood from the 1920s.
Areas that were dry at 8 a.m. the day of the rains were underwater by noon. Neighborhoods along the Amite River suffered severe water damage.
Watch more of WBRZ’s celebration of 70 years of local and community-driven coverage on YouTube at the playlist below:
