Teenager arrested after fatal shooting at Amazon facility; vigil set up for victim

BATON ROUGE - After an argument led to a fatal shooting late Monday night at the Amazon distribution facility on Cortana Place, the teenage suspect turned himself in to police.

The shooting left 21-year-old Daylon Anthony dead just outside the main building.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday morning that 18-year-old Carlgene Nash turned himself in. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

A candlelight vigil was set up to honor Anthony, which can be seen below: