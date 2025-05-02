69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teenager arrested after fatal shooting at Amazon facility; vigil set up for victim

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - After an argument led to a fatal shooting late Monday night at the Amazon distribution facility on Cortana Place, the teenage suspect turned himself in to police.

The shooting left 21-year-old Daylon Anthony dead just outside the main building. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday morning that 18-year-old Carlgene Nash turned himself in. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. 

A candlelight vigil was set up to honor Anthony, which can be seen below: 

News
Teenager arrested after fatal shooting at Amazon...
Teenager arrested after fatal shooting at Amazon facility; vigil set up for victim
BATON ROUGE - After an argument led to a fatal shooting late Monday night at the Amazon distribution facility on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 Wednesday, April 30, 2025 9:02:00 AM CDT April 30, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days