69°
Latest Weather Blog
Teenager arrested after fatal shooting at Amazon facility; vigil set up for victim
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - After an argument led to a fatal shooting late Monday night at the Amazon distribution facility on Cortana Place, the teenage suspect turned himself in to police.
The shooting left 21-year-old Daylon Anthony dead just outside the main building.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday morning that 18-year-old Carlgene Nash turned himself in. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
A candlelight vigil was set up to honor Anthony, which can be seen below:
News
BATON ROUGE - After an argument led to a fatal shooting late Monday night at the Amazon distribution facility on... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
This week in history: The flood of 1977
-
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to...
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
-
Tickfaw 200 kicking off this week in Livingston Parish
Sports Video
-
Dutchtown softball is headed to the state semifinals for the first time...
-
Catholic High baseball shuts out John Curtis Christian in game one of...
-
LSU freshman Derek Curiel makes quick corrections for a new streak
-
LSU baseball rolling with confidence after big week
-
Brusly baseball and softball in pursuit of state title