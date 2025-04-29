'It happened so fast': employees witness man killed at Cortana Amazon facility

BATON ROUGE — Employees told WBRZ they could not believe a man was shot and killed outside of the Amazon Fulfilment Center on Cortana Place late Monday night.

An employee who goes by the name of Sue said the employees went on their first break for their shift around 11 p.m. Monday night. She said after 10 to 15 minutes of being on break, she heard gunshots.

"I heard maybe one or two at first right before we froze and that’s when we took off. It was multiple," she said.

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting was a result of a disagreement between two people in one current Amazon employee and another former worker at the facility. The former employee was 21-year-old Daylon Anthony.

Sue said after the shooting employees were scattered and law enforcement swarmed the facility.

“Everyone’s all over the place, loud, and people with their phones out which is really disgusting – it was just sad. It was a sad sight to see,” she said.

Baton Rouge Police spokesperson Darren Ahmed said this is one of the first major incidents where the agency had to be called to the facility.

“When there’s ill intent involved in a dispute, that incident doesn’t care where it takes place at. Unfortunately it took place at the workplace,” said Ahmed.

One employee told WBRZ that they saw the suspect get into a vehicle with a woman speeding away from the facility. Ahmed said they are working actively and aggressively in this investigation.

“Our detectives are going to look into every aspect of this incident, and if there was some kind of assistance in this crime, they too are going to face criminal charges,” he said.

Amazon sent the following statement late Tuesday morning:

“We’re saddened by this senseless act of violence and are focused on supporting our employees during this time. We’re working with Baton Rouge Police in their active investigation.”

Amazon told employees they will go back to their regular schedules with the night shift at 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Increased security and a grief counselor will be on-site for employees.