Teen indicted after shooting with Livingston Parish deputies

LIVINGSTON - A Livingston Parish grand jury settled on a lesser charge Tuesday for a teen who was shot by deputies after answering the door with a shotgun in April.



Investigators with Louisiana State Police say 19-year-old Matthew Peyronnin aimed a shotgun at Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies who were responding to a 911 call that the teen was threatening suicide. However, Peyronnin's family has a different account of what happened that day. Tuesday Peyronnin's mother testified.



"it's our belief that she testified that he wasn't pointing a firearm at anyone, that the police were unannounced and that the entire matter happened very quickly. At the time of the shooting he was trying to defend the household and his family," said defense attorney Franz Borghardt.



Peyronnin was shot four times by one deputy and was arrested after spending time in the hospital. He faced attempted second-degree murder of a police officer, but the grand jury opted to indict the teen with aggravated assault of a peace officer with a firearm.



"Yes we're satisfied with that result," said Assistant District Attorney Matthew Belser. "We think that's what fits the evidence best, and we'll go forward from there."



Borghardt says it is disappointing that Peyronnin was indicted but now the case can move forward. He says the teen plans to enter a "not guilty" plea.