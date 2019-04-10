60°
Teen accused of shooting, killing 6-year-old pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old accused of murdering a 6-year-old denied those allegations in court Tuesday.
Jesavrie Bell appeared in a Baton Rouge court Tuesday morning alongside an appointed public defender. The teen is accused of shooting 6-year-old Jahiem Holliday while playing with a group of children in their neighborhood Nov. 2.
Bell told police he was playing with a gun he found inside his uncle's home when he accidentally fired it and killed Holliday.
Though Bell and his defense pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday, he remains in custody, having not made his $15,000 bail.
His next court appearance is set for Jan. 9, 2019.
