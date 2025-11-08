81°
Latest Weather Blog
Tangipahoa deputies trying to identify suspects after vehicle burglaries, shots fired at vehicle
Related Story
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa deputies are trying to identify suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and shots being fired at a vehicle in the Hammond area.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that several vehicles in the General Ott Road area of Hammond were broken into on Halloween night and that on Tuesday, a man's vehicle was shot in the same area. The man was not injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2088.
News
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa deputies are trying to identify suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and shots being fired at a vehicle... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'
-
LSU looks to bounce back Saturday night vs. Alabama on WBRZ