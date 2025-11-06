75°
Tangipahoa deputies trying to identify suspects after vehicle burglaries, shots fired at vehicle
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa deputies are trying to identify suspects after multiple vehicle burglaries and shots being fired at a vehicle in the Hammond area.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said that several vehicles in the General Ott Road area of Hammond were broken into on Halloween night and that on Tuesday, a man's vehicle was shot in the same area. The man was not injured.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 985-902-2088.
