Sunday morning video forecast

The Mother's Day forecast has improved, with only isolated t-storms expected. More organized rain returns Monday with pleasant weather starting Tuesday.

Today and tonight: Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across south Louisiana, although more isolated in nature. Daytime heating will get “summer-like”, with pop-up storms developing during the afternoon. With intervals of sunshine in between, Mother’s Day isn’t looking as bad as earlier forecasts. Make sure you have a plan to move indoors if storms develop near you.





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We’ll watch a new system that is forecast to develop northwest of the area tonight. This is expected to surge southeast early Monday, although bigger storms might stay to our west. New guidance is showing a better chance for storms going into Monday afternoon and evening.

Up Next: Storms late Monday could bring more of a punch with some producing gusty winds and possibly some small hail. Heavy rain will be the main threat again as soils are saturated with this weekend’s rainfall.

By Tuesday, sunshine returns, and a much quieter weather pattern settles in for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the upper 80s by the middle and end of next week, with very limited rain chances.

What to look out for: Heavy rainfall may lead to localized street flooding and ponding of water, especially in poor drainage and low-lying areas. Additional thunderstorms are possible on Monday, and a few storms could become strong with gusty winds or hail. Conditions improve significantly beginning Tuesday, with several days of dry weather expected.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

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– Dave

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