Sunday morning video forecast

A weak front has slipped through the area, bringing slightly drier air today before a stronger system arrives early in the week. Rain and a few strong storms are possible Monday night into Tuesday, followed by a cooler, more seasonal Thanksgiving.

Today and tonight: A weak frontal boundary that moved through overnight will leave us with noticeably drier air today. Dew points have dropped, making conditions feel less muggy, but highs in the mid-70s are warmer than normal. A decent amount of sunshine through the afternoon.

Tonight stays quiet with comfortable temperatures and mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, a welcome change from recent warm nights.

Up Next: Our next significant weather maker arrives Tuesday, which is now expected to bring the highest chances of rain and thunderstorms of the week. Rain coverage peaks Tuesday afternoon with higher rain chances north of the metro, and lower chances along the immediate coast. A few storms could be on the stronger side, thanks to a more favorable setup than we've seen lately as a deep upper trough pushes out of the Desert Southwest and reshapes the overall pattern across the central U.S.

The cold front tied to this system moves through late Tuesday into Wednesday, delivering colder air. Highs fall into the low 70s on Wednesday, then low to mid-60s on Thanksgiving Day. Morning lows drop sharply as well, with 40s to low 50s on Thursday morning, and some northern areas may reach the 30s by Friday morning.

Tropics: The Atlantic remains quiet as we roll into the final week of hurricane season. No tropical development is expected over the next 7 days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.