Sunday morning video forecast

Rain and storms are tapering off as somewhat drier air moves in behind the front. Cooler, less humid air returns this afternoon with even cooler weather next week.

Today & Tonight

After a rough night of storms, all watches and warnings have expired. Behind the front, winds will stay breezy from the northwest, ushering in drier and slightly cooler air. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80, with humidity dropping steadily through the day. Clouds will be slow to clear.

Most of the Baton Rouge area will stay dry. Only a handful of showers are possible going into the afternoon. If you’re heading out, the weather should cooperate, though it’ll still feel a bit damp. By tonight, skies turn mostly clear, with cooler air settling in and overnight lows dipping into the mid- to upper 50s.

Up Next

A quiet stretch of weather is ahead to start the week. Monday looks pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. Another cold front will sweep through on Tuesday, bringing another drop in temperatures and a reinforcing shot of fall air. Highs by midweek will stay in the upper 60s, with lows falling into the 40s north of Baton Rouge and near 50 closer to the coast. The second half of the week looks dry, crisp, and perfect for outdoor plans, and possibly the coolest weather we’ve seen so far this season.

Tropics

Hurricane Melissa is undergoing explosive intensification in the Caribbean, with winds now up to 140 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm has strengthened by 50 knots in the past 24 hours, and forecasters warn it could reach Category 5 strength by tonight.



Melissa is moving slowly westward near 5 mph and is expected to pass just south of Jamaica before reaching the island’s southern coast Tuesday morning. From there, it should turn northeast, crossing southeastern Cuba and the Bahamas midweek.

Melissa is forecast to strike Jamaica as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing destructive winds, flooding rain, and storm surge. The storm may weaken slightly afterward but will likely remain a major hurricane as it approaches Cuba and the Bahamas.

