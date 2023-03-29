53°
Sunday Journal: The New FranU
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences are invited on a tour of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, also known as FranU.
It's a campus where big changes are in the works.
The institution's president, Dr. Tina Holland, will unveil the university's plans for the new St. Francis Hall.
In addition to this sneak peek, audiences will tour classrooms that are fast-tracking nurses and healthcare workers to the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis.
After a FranU history lesson from Sister Martha Ann, this episode of Sunday Journal concludes with a mystery surrounding the Kingfish, former Louisiana Governor Huey P. Long.
