77°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: The New FranU
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences are invited on a tour of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, also known as FranU.
It's a campus where big changes are in the works.
The institution's president, Dr. Tina Holland, will unveil the university's plans for the new St. Francis Hall.
In addition to this sneak peek, audiences will tour classrooms that are fast-tracking nurses and healthcare workers to the frontlines of the COVID-19 health crisis.
After a FranU history lesson from Sister Martha Anne, this episode of Sunday Journal concludes with a mystery surrounding the Kingfish, former Louisiana Governor Huey P. Long.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: The New FranU
-
15 people rescued from surging water in Amite River Saturday
-
Residents moving forward with recall efforts after Ascension drainage fight
-
Family, friends, and loved ones stop by to pay their respects to...
-
Doctors seeing surge in Covid cases, specifically in children