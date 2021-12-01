46°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Holiday Fire Safety
Related Story
As residents of south Louisiana enter the holiday season, officials are reminding locals to make application of several potentially life-saving fire safety reminders.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, Louisiana State Fire Marshal, H. "Butch" Browning sits down with WBRZ's John Pastorek to review these critical fire safety tips that will keep families safe during the holiday season.
Two of the major fire prevention suggestions discussed were:
-Ensuring that your home has the necessary working smoke alarms
-Developing a Fire Safety Plan with one's family
Click here for more information on how to apply the suggestions above, and for other fire safety tips.
News
As residents of south Louisiana enter the holiday season, officials are reminding locals to make application of several potentially life-saving... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Vehicle stolen from parking lot with toddler still inside; child found safe
-
Ascension Parish starts New River Bayou dredging project
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge