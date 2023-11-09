Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to around 70. Monday, look for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Southerly winds will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf, making things feel more muggy. Monday evening, a few isolated thundershowers are possible north and west of Baton Rouge.



CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP.



Looking Ahead: A weak front will stall across central Louisiana on Monday. This may lead into a few isolated showers and storms, mainly northwest of Baton Rouge late Monday into Tuesday. A more significant front will approach the region Friday. This will bring a chance for rain and storms late Friday, into Saturday morning. Cooler and drier air will begin to move in Saturday afternoon behind the front.

Models are coming into better agreement on this being a strong front, which would bring a big cool down starting late next weekend. Highs may not get out of the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, with morning lows in the 50s.



Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.