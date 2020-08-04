Sunday Evening Forecast

Tonight and Tomorrow: A spotty shower remains possible this evening. We'll stay dry through the overnight hours with lows in the mid 70s. Monday, expect mostly sunny skies. A stray afternoon shower can't be entirely ruled out, but plan on a mostly dry and hot day tomorrow. Highs will be around 93.

Looking Ahead: Rain chances will taper down significantly this upcoming week due to dry air moving in behind a frontal boundary. We will remain dry through Tuesday before another weak front moves in, bringing a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm on Wednesday. Our next best chance for rain won't be until the weekend.

The Tropics:





Tropical Storm Isaias: Isaias is holding tropical storm strength today, after continuing to battle dry air and wind shear on the western side of the storm. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the eastern shores of Florida today and tomorrow, before making a potential landfall in the Carolina's on Tuesday.

Tropical Wave: The NHC is monitoring a tropical wave a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. An area of showers and thunderstorms has a 60 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days. A tropical depression could form by mid-week. The next name on the list is Josephine.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

