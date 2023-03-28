Latest Weather Blog
Strawberry farmers
Related Story
AMITE CITY - Strawberry farms across the state are dealing with the harsh effects of this week's winter storm, and with even more frigid weather on its way, farmers are doing everything they can to save their crops.
"This is terrible weather. We need it to be seventy degrees and sunshine and it would be perfect," said Joey Liuzza.
To preserve nearly fifty thousand strawberries, Liuzza and this business partners spent days covering the fruit with cloth to keep them warm.
"If we can't save these then this season will be a wash. There will not be any money made," said Liuzza.
The strawberries can't stay covered for long, or Liuzza says disease could form on the fruit, making it inedible.
To make matters worse, the annual Strawberry Festival is cancelled for the second time due to COVID concerns. With more freezing cold temperatures around the corner, strawberry farmers in Louisiana are growing increasingly concerned about the profits of their work.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judy in Disguise @ 55 - Sunday Journal
-
Vehicle fire on I-110 Tuesday morning
-
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill; Two Louisiana natives...
-
New Mississippi River bridge location still undecided but will have tolls, DOTD...
-
BRPD helicopter crash victims hailed as heroes before deaths
Sports Video
-
Lady Tigers celebrate as they punch their ticket to the Final Four
-
LSU women's basketball, prepping for Elite 8, has a unique fan watching...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
LSU women's basketball looking to fight Michigan's height with speed
-
LSU Baseball opens SEC play - WBRZ Sports Takeover