Stores in Clinton, Independence impacted by sweep of Walmart closures

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Walmart announced the closure of 154 locations across the country Friday, including several within the state.

Locally affected stores include the recently opened Clinton Walmart, which is one of the corporation’s smaller “Neighborhood Market” locations. Other stores on the list for closure in Louisiana include Walmart stores in Independence, Zwolle, Iowa, Lake Arthur, Colfax, Mamou and Kentwood.

The selected closures mark a decision by the company to move to focusing on strengthening their Supercenter type stores along with expanding e-commerce options with in-store pickup.

The stores will be closed to the public beginning Jan. 28.

The closures include 23 Neighborhood Markets, 12 Supercenters, seven stores in Puerto Rico, six discount centers and four Sam’s Clubs, according to Walmart Corporate. 16,000 people will lose their jobs across the country as the closures go into effect.

Walmart says despite the closures, they intend to open between 50 and 60 Supercenters and 85 to 95 Neighborhood Markets domestically by the end of 2017.