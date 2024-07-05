Latest Weather Blog
State sells 'Road Diet' for Government Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development made its "Road Diet" pitch to the public Thursday evening.
The state hopes to sell the idea of a three-lane Government Street. It's an idea that will have two travel lanes - one in each direction - and a center turn lane with bicycle paths along with areas for pedestrians. Currently, Government Street has two lanes in each direction.
At a three hour meeting showing the plan to people, engineers discussed the positive impact they expect a slimmer street will bring. Among them, a safer drive between I-110 and Independence.
A DOTD spokesperson estimated that there are 800 traffic crashes on Government Street in the last three years. The crash statistics are higher than the state average for a street that handles the same amount of traffic as Government.
"[With a center turn lane] people can make that turn safer. Instead of crossing two lanes of traffic you're crossing one," Rodney Mallet, DOTD's spokesman, said.
Planners predict with a safer street will come more businesses.
Reaction from residents and drivers seems to be mixed.
DOTD has not said when construction would begin.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting
-
Emergency officials warn residents to plan ahead during hurricane season
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...
-
Livingston Sheriff announces 3 murder arrests in fentanyl-related deaths in record-breaking overdose...