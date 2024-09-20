83°
Latest Weather Blog
State Attorney General rappels down Baton Rouge high rise in Boy Scouts fundraising drive
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill rappelled down a downtown Baton Rouge high rise on Wednesday morning in a fundraiser event for local Boy Scouts.
Murrill slowly scaled down Rivermark Centre as part of the "Over the Edge" initiative to benefit the Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
According to Murrill, her office was one of a dozen sponsors who raised money to support local families as part of the Boy Scouts. The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America represents 14 parishes in Louisiana and over 3,000 families.
News
BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill rappelled down a downtown Baton Rouge high rise on Wednesday morning in a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-10
-
Man arrested on murder charges related to fatal shooting outside of Uncle...
-
House rejects temporary funding bill to avoid government shutdown
-
Fire fighters save dog from Quebec Drive house fire
-
Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announces 2025 class; LSU tackle Andrew Whitworth...