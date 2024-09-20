State Attorney General rappels down Baton Rouge high rise in Boy Scouts fundraising drive

BATON ROUGE — Attorney General Liz Murrill rappelled down a downtown Baton Rouge high rise on Wednesday morning in a fundraiser event for local Boy Scouts.

Murrill slowly scaled down Rivermark Centre as part of the "Over the Edge" initiative to benefit the Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

According to Murrill, her office was one of a dozen sponsors who raised money to support local families as part of the Boy Scouts. The Istrouma Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America represents 14 parishes in Louisiana and over 3,000 families.