St. George Fire Department gets new Sprint Trucks to help with emergency calls

BATON ROUGE - The St. George Fire Department has a new set of wheels! The department has brand new Sprint Trucks designed to help them respond to more emergency calls in the city.

These new trucks are specifically designed to fit the paramedic role, which has compartments for their fire equipment and tools. This also helps get life support to emergency scenes quicker.

"It allows us to free up our fire resources for any fire rescue calls as well as local transporting services," says paramedic Josh Jones. "It keeps them available if we have a low acuity call that we need to provide treatment for. If the patient doesn't want to go to the hospital, then we can do some paperwork and let them go and the EMS transporting agency can be left to take care of more sick people."

St. George Fire Department now has two Sprint Trucks that are in service. They can also be deployed for natural disasters.

State Representative Rick Edmonds has also played an integral part in the funding of these vehicles.