St. Clare Manor Nursing Home residents participate in breast cancer awareness walk

BATON ROUGE — Residents at Baton Rouge's St. Clare Manor Nursing Home who are breast cancer survivors made a mile-long trek around the facility Tuesday in the first annual Breast Cancer Walk that the nursing home plans.

The faculty and staff of St. Clare decided this event would be a perfect way to raise awareness of breast cancer. It was also put together to celebrate the residents who have fought the battle.

The walk not only honors those who have survived and are still living but also those who have lost their lives in the fight.

"So many women have suffered from this and we just wanted to let them know that they have our full support," Krystal Tate, director of nursing at the facility, said.

Not only did faculty and staff of St. Clare participate, but different healthcare facilities who cater to the nursing home residents frequently also joined in.

Booths were set up along the walk where the residents could stop and visit, while also getting special treats from each booth.