St. Amant High School student accepted into Manhattan School of Music performs on 2une In

BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, 2une In spoke with St. Amant High School student Joshua Knight, who was accepted to go to college at the Manhattan School of Music. 

Knight, a trumpet player, even performed for us live on air!

St. Amant High School student accepted into Manhattan School of Music performs on 2une In
BATON ROUGE - Monday morning, 2une In spoke with St. Amant High School student Joshua Knight , who was accepted... More >>
Monday, May 12 2025

